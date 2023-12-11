Poland | Donald Tusk will be elected prime minister as long as the government official has completed the “suicide mission”

The right-wing populist Law and Justice, which has ruled Poland for eight years, is in power for the last day on Monday.

Polish representing the liberal citizen coalition, who appointed him as prime minister this week Donald Tusk. The change of power will take place on Tuesday at the latest, but possibly as early as Monday evening, also a little depending on the interpretation.

The final result cannot be declared as announced in the church, but it is very likely. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki has received a “suicide mission” as a government sympathizer, which will end the eight-year reign of right-wing populists in Poland.

Moraviecki The Law and Justice Party (PiS) received the largest number of votes in the October parliamentary elections, i.e. 33 percent.

However, it would not have been enough for a majority even with the far-right Confederation Party, which did not become the predicted kingmaker.

The alliance of liberal opposition parties won 248 seats in the 460-seat parliament, and the biggest opposition party was Tusk's civic coalition with 29 percent of the vote.

Power will probably go something like this: Morawiecki will present his proposal for the government on Monday morning. In the afternoon, a vote of confidence will be held, which Morawiecki cannot win.

After that, the parliament presents its own proposal, introduced by the chairman of the second largest party in the parliament, Tusk, says online magazine Politico.

Tusk will present his government on Tuesday morning. Its vote of confidence will be held on Tuesday, and Tusk will most likely be appointed prime minister.

The result will probably be confirmed on Wednesday, and Tusk, as Prime Minister of Poland, will already participate in the meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

Opposition parties have negotiated closely for two months and managed to remain united. The composition of the board is also now quite clear, the newspaper The Guardian says.

The opposition blamed the president Andrzej Duda unnecessary waste of time. Duda appointed Morawiecki as government official two weeks ago, although the situation had not changed since the October elections.

Duda is an ally of Morawiecki and represented the Law and Justice party in both of his presidential election campaigns in 2015 and 2020.

Result is a tasty return to power for Tusk. Tusk, 66, was Poland's prime minister from 2007 to 2014.

In 2015, Law and Justice began its reign, and Tusk took over as president of the European Council.

It is unlikely that the new government will not be easy. Even though the opposition has crossed the most important border and forms the government, reconciling the views of the left and the right will not be without friction. Law and Justice will take advantage of the situation as a strong opposition party with 191 representatives.

In Poland, the president wields quite a lot of power, and Duda is widely expected to use his veto power to block government reforms.

In October in the elections, the turnout was the highest in years. The opposition's election victory has been interpreted, among other things “revenge of young women”. During its reign, law and justice weakened the position of women by, among other things, making it more difficult to get an abortion.

Tusk has promised to return Poland's rule of law to the European level. Law and justice has weakened the Polish legal system, among other things, by appointing judges who favor themselves. This should free Poland of billions of EU-frozen subsidies.

Tusk has also promised to continue supporting Ukraine.

Correction on Monday 11.12. 10:18 a.m.: Corrected the spelling of Mateusz Morawiecki's last name.

Correction on Monday 11.12. 10:42 a.m.: PiS did not have an ally party in the elections, as was written in the earlier version of the text.