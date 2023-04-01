Home page politics

From: Moritz Serif, Christian Stör

Heavy fighting continues in Bachmut. Russian losses are said to be very high. Poland does not deliver German fighter jets. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from March 31, 7:10 a.m: For the time being, Poland is not supplying Ukraine with fighter jets of German origin. The jets that the country is making available to Ukraine do not come from stocks of the former GDR. As a result, Germany does not have to explicitly agree to the delivery. The security advisor to Polish President Andrzej Duda, Jacek Siewiera, said with regard to the planned delivery of the four Soviet-designed Mig-29: “These are not German aircraft.”

A MiG-29 fighter jet is instructed at the Ukrainian airfield in Wassylkiv (archive photo). © Roman Pilipey/dpa

In 2022, Germany had sold 23 fighter jets of this type to Poland. If it had been one of these aircraft, Germany would have had to agree – this is usually stipulated in the sales contracts for armaments from Germany. Siewiera said loudly about the fighter jets from Germany daily Newsthese would “initially remain in the service of the Polish Armed Forces.”

Ukraine news: “Battle festival for the Russians” – Battles in Bakhmut are taking their toll

Update from March 30, 9:55 p.m.: The Ukrainian army has confirmed further Russian successes in the embattled town of Bakhmut. “Bakhmut is one-third controlled by Ukraine, as international observers have noted,” confirmed Presidential Advisor Sergey Leshchenko via the Ukrainian Presidential Office’s Telegram channel. Contrary to Russian reports, however, the city was not surrounded. Since the Wagner mercenaries advanced into the city, the Ukrainian military had claimed to control the western half of Bakhmut.

Update from March 30, 7:01 p.m: Bachmut remains hard fought. “However, our defenders bravely hold the city and fend off numerous enemy attacks,” the Ukrainian general staff said on Facebook. “A total of 47 enemy attacks were repelled,” the situation report of Thursday (March 30) continued. In addition to Bakhmut, Kupyansk, Limansk, Avdiivka and Marjinsk were also “in focus”.

Ukraine news: Lithuania tightens penalties for violating Russia sanctions

Update from March 30, 5:06 p.m.: Lithuania has adopted tougher penalties for companies violating national or international sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The parliament in Vilnius voted on Thursday to tighten the regulations in the Baltic EU and NATO country. According to this, violations of the sanctions can in future be punished with a fine of up to 50,000 euros or up to five percent of the annual turnover as well as the confiscation of goods or money in connection with the violations. Lithuania borders Russia’s Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad and Russia’s ally Belarus.

Ukraine update: New details on recruitment

Update from March 30, 3:52 p.m.: According to the British assessment, a planned campaign to recruit volunteers in Russia for the war against Ukraine is only a cover for new compulsory drafts. “There is a realistic possibility that in practice this distinction will become blurred and that regional authorities will try to meet their assigned recruitment targets by forcing men to join,” the Ministry of Defense in London said, citing intelligence findings. According to Russian media, 400,000 volunteers are to be recruited.

Ukraine news: Russian secret service strikes

Update from March 30, 1:25 p.m.: The Russian secret service FSB has a correspondent for the US newspaper in Yekaterinburg Wall Street Journal arrested. Evan Gershkovich is suspected of “espionage in the interests of the American government,” the FSB said, according to the state agency mug with. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against him. Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova defended the arrest: “Unfortunately, this is not the first case where foreign correspondent status, journalist visa and accreditation of foreigners in our country are used to disguise non-journalism activity.” , she claimed on Telegram.

Update from March 30, 12:15 p.m.: Volodymyr Zelenskyj used a video to commemorate the Russian withdrawal from the Kiev region a year ago. “Events unimagined in the 21st century became a reality in the suburbs of Kiev, Bucha and Irpin,” wrote the Ukrainian president on Telegram. For many people in the Kiev region, the past year has become the most horrible of their lives. The Russian troops invading from the north would have brought “death and destruction”. “However, the liberation of the Kiev region became a symbol of the fact that Ukraine can win this war,” the head of state said. In the retrospective video, the number of civilian casualties around Kiev was given as 1,137 and 461 in Bucha alone.

Ukraine news: Bachmut is said to be a “battlefield for Russians”

Update from March 30th, 10:45 am: Fighting in Bakhmut continues. “Ukrainians are conducting very effective space defenses, which have been shown to be very expensive for the Russians,” senior US Army officer, Chief of Staff Mark Milley, said loudly CNN before US lawmakers. “They are suffering a tremendous number of casualties in the Bakhmut region,” said Milley, who called the fighting a “slaughterhouse for the Russians.”

Ukrainian soldiers appear to be inflicting heavy casualties on Russian forces in and around Bakhmut. © ARIS MESSINIS/afp

According to him, around 6,000 Wagner mercenaries are fighting in Bachmut. In addition to these mercenaries who are deployed in combat, there are also a good 20,000 to 30,000 Wagner recruits, “many of whom come from prisons”. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian military leadership acknowledged a partial Russian success in the battle for Bakhmut.

Ukraine news: Russia is preparing to recruit 400,000 soldiers

Update from March 30, 9:25 a.m.: According to British assessments, a planned campaign to recruit volunteers in Russia for the Ukraine war is only a cover for new forced conscriptions. “There is a realistic possibility that in practice this distinction will become blurred and that regional authorities will try to meet their assigned recruitment targets by forcing men to join,” the Ministry of Defense in London said, citing intelligence findings. According to Russian media, 400,000 volunteers are to be recruited.

According to the British ministry, the alleged “volunteer model” is intended to minimize dissatisfaction in the country as much as possible. “It is highly unlikely that the campaign will attract 400,000 real volunteers.” It is not only fresh staff that is necessary. “Russia needs more ammunition and armaments than it currently has available,” it said.

Ukraine update: Kiev announces schedule for spring offensive

Update from March 30, 7:55 a.m.: The expected spring offensive of the Ukrainian army is casting its shadow. It will probably start in April or May, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview with the Estonian broadcaster ERR. The German Leopard tanks, which have already arrived in Ukraine, will be part of the “counter-offensive by the decision of our General Staff,” Reznikov said: “I am sure that we will continue the liberation of the temporarily occupied areas, as happened in Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson (Oblasts) happened. All of this will continue.” According to the minister, a lot also depends on the weather conditions.

Ukraine news: Kiev “urgently” needs modern fighter jets

First report from March 30th: Kiev – According to its spokesman Yuri Ihnat, the Air Force of Ukraine “urgently” needs modern combat aircraft. “Neither Polish nor Czech Migs help us, nor do Mirages or Tornados,” Ihnat said on Ukrainian television. While the Migs received from neighbors are a welcome and necessary reinforcement, what Ukraine needs is fourth-generation multirole fighters, such as the US F-16. Since the training of pilots and ground personnel on these machines is “not an easy process”, a decision “as soon as possible yesterday” would be necessary.

Meanwhile, Spain wants to deliver ten older Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, but has ruled out sending fighter jets. Defense Secretary Margarita Robles said the first six tanks would be delivered in two weeks.

Ukraine update: Russian losses are said to be ten times higher than Ukrainian ones

The Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar has for the first time given concrete insights into the losses of the armed forces. Accordingly, the number of dead on the Russian side is significantly higher than on the Ukrainian side. “There are days in the East when the ratio of casualties (fatalities) is 1 to 10,” she shared on Telegram. “Of course, that’s not the case every day, and the average ratio is lower, but still.”

The Ukrainian military has not yet provided any information on its own losses since the war began more than a year ago. On the other hand, a daily statistic is published with the alleged losses of the Russian military. According to this, the Russian armed forces have so far suffered over 172,000 deaths. The Russian military, for its part, does not provide any information on its own losses. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace estimated Russian casualties in the dead and wounded at around 220,000 on Wednesday Sky News reported.

Ukraine news: Kiev announces “Mathias Rust drone swarm” to the Russian military

After the repeated Russian attacks with so-called kamikaze drones on Ukrainian cities, the Ukrainian military wants to pay back in the same coin. The secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, announced counterattacks with his own drones, which he said were combined in a “Ukrainian swarm Mathias Rust” – in memory of the German Kremlin pilot. There are already “several thousand drones with a range of up to 3,000 kilometers,” Danilow claimed on Twitter. (cs/dpa)