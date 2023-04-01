Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Split

Soon to be deployed in the Ukraine war: Poland hands over four Mig 29 fighter jets to its neighbor for defense against Russia. © IMAGO / Björn Trotsky



The fighter jets delivered by Poland to Ukraine do not come from GDR stocks. This does not require approval from Germany. But it shouldn’t be the last pilots to go to war.

Warsaw – Chancellor Olaf Scholz is avoiding a delicate decision in the Ukraine war, at least for the time being. After all, Poland doesn’t need a go from the SPD politician for the delivery of fighter jets to its eastern neighbors who have been invaded by Russia. As Jacek Siewiera, security adviser to Polish President Andrzej Duda, said in an interview with the German Press Agency (dpa) clarified that the four Soviet-designed Mig-29s handed over to Ukraine are not from Germany: “These are not German aircraft.”

Thus, the federal government does not have to agree to the delivery. Because Germany had sold Poland in 2002 23 fighter jets of the type that the Bundeswehr had taken over from the National People’s Army (NVA) of the GDR, the discussion arose that the jets now being delivered to Ukraine could come from the stock. According to Siewiera, Poland still owns about a dozen of the former GDR fighter pilots, but they will “initially remain in service with the Polish armed forces”.

The head of the National Security Bureau did not provide any information about the origin of the four jets. According to media reports, Poland bought twelve Mig-29s from the Soviet Union in 1989, followed by ten from the Czech Republic six years later.

This cup has passed him by again: Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not agree to the Polish fighter jet delivery to Ukraine. © IMAGO / Jochen Eckel



Poland delivers fighter jets to Ukraine: Will models with a GDR past also follow?

In mid-March, Duda announced that he wanted to hand over the four planes to Ukraine. More fighter jets could follow, these are being prepared for a later transfer. Should Warsaw want to pass on Mig-29 jets from former GDR stocks, the government in Berlin would have to obtain permission to do so. This is usually stipulated in the sales contracts for armaments from Germany.

The answer to this would be eagerly awaited in Germany, because the federal government is reluctant to send fighter jets into the war zone itself. So far, the traffic light had been left in the dark about where the jets transferred from Poland to Ukraine came from.

Video: Poland sends fighter jets to Ukraine

Fighter jets for Ukraine: North Macedonia and Slovakia have also delivered

So while Germany is now giving its thumbs down to jets, as it did before with weapons in general and later with battle tanks, two other countries have already provided Ukraine with military support from the air. North Macedonia sent four Soviet Sukhoi 25 jets, Slovakia delivered four Mig-29s and intends to add nine more in the coming weeks.

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly emphasized that his air force would need modern aircraft, more and more allies seem to be able to get involved. France is discussing whether Mirage 2000-9 aircraft should be delivered to Ukraine. President Emmanuel Macron said: “I am absolutely not ruling out anything.”

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin surprised during her recent visit to Ukraine by saying that the provision of Finnish Hornet fighter jets could be discussed. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was also open to the delivery of western fighter jets when he visited Scholz earlier this week.

Does the US supply fighter jets to Ukraine? Apparently already pro votes in Congress

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden has so far ruled out the delivery of F-16 jets. In Congress, however, both the Democrats and the Republicans are said to be in favor of such a step.

In which dpa-Interview, Siewiera said to the allies: “I’m sure there shouldn’t be any red lines.” However, he pointed out that the Air Force of Ukraine had to be specially trained to use modern Western fighter jets and also needed new tactics. Therefore, Siewiera does not see their delivery as a priority: “I think the West should urgently focus on ammunition and all these ready-to-use types of weapons – and only then on Western fighter jets.” (mg, dpa)