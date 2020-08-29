Who is the provocateur here, Germany or Poland? As is so often the case, this is a question of perspective. What the German government is presenting as a gesture of respect for Poland – the selection of its future ambassador in Warsaw – the PiS government in Warsaw regards as a disruption in relations.

And so Arndt Freiherr Freytag von Loringhoven has been waiting for the “Agrément” for months: Poland’s consent to accredit him as ambassador. When has there ever been such a wanton delay among EU and NATO partners?

In the Foreign Office, Freytag von Loringhoven is considered one of the top German diplomats. He was on post in Paris and twice in Moscow, in between he worked in the planning staff and in the office of Minister Joschka Fischer. He was Vice President of the Federal Intelligence Service, Vice Head of the European Department in the Foreign Office, Ambassador in Prague and Associate Secretary General of NATO for Intelligence.

In short: an ideal candidate for Poland; Such a person has no illusions about Russia, understands the security needs of Poles and, thanks to his contacts in Brussels, can mediate on EU and NATO issues.

Top German diplomat: Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven. Photo: Kamaryt Michal / picture alliance / dpa

In Warsaw it is said that the decision lies with party leader Kaczynski

The Polish point of view? The PiS government does not officially comment on why it is taking so long. In May Berlin asked for approval, with the start of the German EU Council Presidency on July 1, Freytag von Loringhoven should take up the post. But in Warsaw, of course, people talk about the background. And you can see how the Polish media are handling the case.

The decision lies with the “President”, they say: PiS party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski. He regards the relationship with Germany as a struggle for eye level, in which Poland has to show itself ready for conflict in order to assert its interests against its stronger neighbor. In addition, domestic policy considerations are usually more important to him than foreign policy.

Bad words in right-wing media: crusader, spy, Hitler’s adjutant

Bad words are circulating in right-wing media about the designated ambassador and the German intentions in the personnel decision: he is a “spy”. Ancestors belonged to the “Crusaders” of the Teutonic Order, who contested the King of Poland’s territories in what was later to be East Prussia, until he defeated them in the Battle of Tannenberg in 1410. The role of the diplomat’s father is particularly suspicious, in the last months of the war in 1944/45 supposedly “Hitler’s adjutant” in the bunker in Wolfsschanze.

So what is it here: a case of a lack of German sensitivity, even a targeted German provocation to give the PiS a Contra after their victories in the 2019 parliamentary election and the 2020 presidential election?

The embassy post as a bargaining chip?

Or is it the other way around: The PiS wants to resent and constructs an affront – perhaps also in order to obtain concessions from Berlin on other controversial issues in negotiations, for example the goal of giving regional newspapers the dominance of two German-speaking media groups, Springer-Ringier and Verlagsgruppe Passau, in Poland break?

From a German perspective, Poland’s approach seems absurd at first glance. The son shouldn’t be ambassador in Warsaw because of the alleged attitude of the father? That sounds like kin. In addition, the father was neither a Nazi nor a war criminal nor Hitler’s adjutant. He was the deputy of the army at the briefing in Wolfsschanze. A close relative was involved in the assassination attempt on Hitler on July 20, 1944.

And what is the accusation that the son is a “spy” based on? He was deputy head of the BND, an intelligence service in a democracy that is subject to parliamentary control. Rüdiger von Fritsch also held this post before he became German ambassador in Warsaw in 2010; At that time it didn’t bother anyone in Poland.

The PiS is divided in Germany policy

On the other hand, one should not jump to the conclusion that the PiS is maliciously constructing a conflict. Had that been the intention of the President, the media close to the government would have carried out a sharp campaign for weeks. The evidence suggests, firstly, that Germany and Poland live in very different emotional worlds even 75 years after the end of the war when it comes to history.

Second, they speak in favor of a fight between factions within the PiS that are fighting over a tougher or softer course in Germany policy. And now President Kaczynski is trying to use the situation for his domestic policy.

It was similar with the reparations claims. A PiS MP, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, drove the issue. The government never officially endorsed the demand, but kept it simmering in public to exert pressure.

It started with half-truths in May

The first critical article about Freytag was from Loringhoven End of May in the right-wing populist medium “wPolityce” appeared, apparently on the basis of pierced half-truths. Allegedly a “friend of Poland”, Andreas Peschke, was supposed to become ambassador in Warsaw first. Then Berlin “suddenly” changed its mind. It is nonsense, they say in Berlin.

It was not until August that waiting for the “Agrément” became a major topic in Poland’s media, driven by an article in the government-critical “Gazeta Wyborcza”. Your Germany expert Bartosz Wielinski blames Warsaw in the conflict. Government-related media such as state television report relatively neutrally about the conflict. The liberal-conservative opposition accuses the PiS of a lack of professionalism and foresight. In the Belarus crisis, Poland needs a united EU, her former Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Kowal etched. Poland’s real problem is the authoritarian regimes in the east and not Germany, its neighbor in the west.

Too many are involved in Poland’s foreign policy

And what’s next? Will Warsaw still decide to accept Freytag von Loringhoven after the PiS has underlined its displeasure and willingness to conflict? Or does Berlin nominate another diplomat?

There are plenty of excuses for Poland to give way without losing face. Many decisions have been made because of Corona. In addition, it was holiday season with few staff. And then he just got it Foreign minister changed. Some things take longer. Jacek Czaputowicz was tired of serving as a friendly facade for a chaotic foreign policy in which too many want to get involved and thus disavow him as minister. EU policy is made by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, US policy by President Andrzej Duda. And President Kaczynski has the last word in every dispute.

On the other hand, Germany could, if it wanted, find another candidate, without knights of the order and Wehrmacht officers in Hitler’s immediate vicinity among the ancestors and without being close to the BND.

Germany is coping with the situation better than Poland

But why should Berlin accommodate the PiS? In the end, she sent an ambassador to Berlin, Andrzej Przylebski, who is more often looking for conflict than understanding.

If the official events increase again from September onwards, the vacant ambassadorial post is likely to hurt hierarchy-conscious Poland more than the federal government. Germany is well represented in Warsaw by a knowledgeable chargé d’affaires: Knut Abraham.

The PiS finds little solidarity among its East Central European neighbors in its struggles for prestige with Germany. If Poland gives the Balts, Czechs, Slovaks or Hungarians a choice, in case of doubt they will opt for cooperation with Germany.