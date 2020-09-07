The Polish Ministry of Overseas Affairs has denied the “dialog between Warsaw and Berlin” allegedly intercepted by Belarus, related with the hospitalization of Alexei Navalny. Reported by TASS…

“We refute the Belarusian reviews concerning the alleged phone dialog on the Warsaw-Berlin line, during which the authorities of the 2 nations allegedly admitted that Alexei Navalny had not been poisoned,” the Polish overseas ministry replied to the company’s inquiry.

Earlier, the Belarusian authorities handed over the intercepted recording of the “talks between Germany and Poland” about Navalny to the Russian FSB. Belarus additionally posted on the community a recording of the alleged dialog between representatives of the 2 nations with transcript and voice performing in Russian. Within the background, you’ll be able to hear that the interlocutors talk with one another in English.

Throughout the dialog, the “consultant of Berlin” declares that every one supplies on the Navalny case are prepared and handed over to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, it stays solely to attend for her assertion. After that, he provides that “there’s a battle, and through a battle all means are good.”

