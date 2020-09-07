The Polish International Ministry denied reviews of a phone dialog between Warsaw and Berlin on the subject of the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny, reviews RIA News…

Allow us to remind you that final week the Belarusian chief Alexander Lukashenko acknowledged that the poisoning of the Russian blogger was a falsification. Based on him, the republic’s particular providers intercepted the dialog between representatives of Poland and Germany, from which it follows that the poisoning of the blogger was falsified.

The intercepted audio recording was later launched to the general public.

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, in flip, mentioned that the supplies of the Belarusian intelligence, proving the falsification of knowledge on Navalny’s poisoning, had already been transferred to the FSB.

We are going to remind, Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk on August 20. He was in a coma, he was linked to a ventilator. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic. On August 24, German medical doctors introduced that they discovered traces of intoxication in his physique.

The Russian International Ministry remains to be awaiting official info on Navalny. Based on the spokesman for the Russian International Ministry Maria Zakharova, Berlin doesn’t disclose the information it refers to and makes political statements, though the affected person’s examination has not but been accomplished.