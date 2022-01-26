Home page politics

Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk expects clear words from the German government. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

During a visit to Berlin, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister spoke about Germany’s role in the Ukraine crisis. He would like the federal government to take a clearer stance.

Berlin – The Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk has expressed doubts about Germany’s reliability in the Ukraine crisis.

“In Poland and other Eastern European countries, many are wondering what game Germany is actually playing in the Ukraine conflict,” he told the German Press Agency during a visit to Berlin. There are doubts as to whether one can count on Germany. “I would hope that these doubts would not increase, but be reduced. We need clear signals from Germany.”

“Strong words and strong deeds” expected

Specifically, the deputy foreign minister demanded a clear no from the federal government for the commissioning of the controversial Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline and quick approval for the delivery of howitzers from former GDR stocks from Estonia to the Ukraine. “We are in a special situation. And in a special situation you should also resort to special means,” he said of the German cancellation of arms deliveries to Ukraine. “And that’s why we expect strong words and strong actions from the German government and not a fogging of the facts.”

The federal government is examining a permit requested by Estonia for the delivery of arms to Ukraine. This is necessary because the howitzers from GDR old stocks were first sold to Finland with conditions and then later given to Estonia from there. Ukraine is also demanding from Germany arms supplies to defend against a possible large-scale Russian attack, including warships and air defense systems. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) have clearly rejected the delivery of lethal, i.e. deadly, weapons. dpa