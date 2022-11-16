Poland demanded to convene the NATO Council in accordance with the agreement after the fall of the missiles

Poland demanded to convene the NATO Council in accordance with the fourth clause of the agreement on membership in the alliance, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. This is reported RIA News.

“This clause of the main agreement of the alliance states that if any member state feels a threat to its territorial integrity and sovereignty, it can initiate consultations with other member states within NATO,” Szijjarto said referring to his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau.

Related materials:

Earlier, the Polish Armed Forces increased the combat readiness of some military units against the backdrop of an incident with rockets that fell on the territory of the country on November 15.