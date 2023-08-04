The Polish Foreign Ministry reported today that it had handed over to the Minsk authorities “reliable” evidence that Belarusian helicopters had violated Polish airspace this week, a fact that has accelerated Polish plans to tighten the border. “The Embassy of Poland in Minsk today handed over to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry detailed information confirming in a trustworthy manner that on August 1, 2023, two Belarusian military helicopters violated Polish airspace,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The data presented contradicts the position of Belarus, expressed in official statements by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Defence”, continues the Polish state, which has already denounced that both this incident and the arrival of mercenaries from the Wagner group in the neighboring country pose a risk your own safety. Finally, Warsaw appeals to Belarus to “urgently” investigate this incident and “review its position on this matter”, and also to put an end to “all provocations” on the border between the two countries.