President Duda said the rocket crash in eastern Poland was not a deliberate attack

There is a high probability that the missile that fell on the territory of Poland belonged to the Ukrainian air defense. This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, his words are transmitted by the office of the head of state in Twitter.

“There is nothing to indicate that this was a deliberate attack on Poland,” Duda said. He also acknowledged that Warsaw has no evidence that it was a missile fired by the Russian side. At the same time, according to the president, there are many signs that it was a Ukrainian air defense missile.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden informed foreign NATO partners that the fall of missiles on Polish territory was the result of the work of Ukrainian air defense. At the same time, Polish Ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sados stressed that all EU countries still blame Russia for what happened.

On November 15, ZET radio reported that two rockets had landed on a grain dryer in the Polish village of Przewodow. As a result, two people died.