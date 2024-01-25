Rzeczpospolita: Ukrainian refugees in Poland may have their assistance cut due to departures

Poland plans to extend the special protection regime for Ukrainian refugees only until the end of September 2024, then assistance will be cut. Officials who expressed their opinions in a conversation with Rzeczpospolitaexplain their position by saying that nothing prevents Ukrainians from traveling home to the republic for holidays or vacations, therefore, they do not need protection.

A special mechanism was introduced in Poland to support refugees after the start of Russia's special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. Now it is proposed to adjust it, in particular, to cancel the protection even for those Ukrainians who leave the country for a short period of time (currently there is a limit of 30 days). In addition, the authorities want to reduce payments for children.

Earlier in Poland they complained about refugees from Ukraine spreading Nazism and sexually transmitted diseases. The latter is most likely due to a reluctance to “check crowds of people” who cross the Polish border.