The entry in the birth register about the baptism of Soviet Marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky in the village of Telekhany in the now Ivatsevichi district of the Brest region of Belarus does not prove that he was born there. This was stated by the Polish researcher of the military leader’s biography Olga Dobzhanska, who criticized the conclusions of the Belarusian experts, reports RIA News…

It is known that Rokossovsky at different times indicated different places and different dates of his birth, which is why the secret of his origin could not be revealed for a long time. In his 1920 candidate card for filling the command posts of the Red Army, he indicated the birthplace of Warsaw, and after a while – Velikiye Luki.

However, recently a record was found in the Belarusian archive that Rokossovsky was baptized in the Belarusian settlement of Telekhany, which was then part of the Minsk province of the Russian Empire, after which it became the territory of Poland, and since 1939 – the BSSR.

The document indicates that the boy Konstantin was born on September 3, 1889 (old style) in the family of a nobleman, Catholic Xavier Rokossovsky and his wife, an Orthodox believer Antonina, and was baptized in the Holy Trinity Church of Telekhan. However, according to Dobrzańska, the real place of birth of Rokossovsky will remain unknown, since the place of birth and place of baptism may differ.

According to the rules of the Russian Empire, the child had to be baptized into Orthodoxy, despite the fact that his father was a Catholic. Rokossovsky’s sister Helena was also baptized into Orthodoxy, but she adhered to the Catholic faith. This is evidenced by the fact that a Catholic cross was installed on her grave in Warsaw.