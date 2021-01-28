Demonstration against the new restriction on abortion, on Wednesday, in Warsaw. RADEK PIETRUSZKA / EFE

Poland has consecrated this Wednesday the ultra-conservative turn of its policies with the entry into force of the ruling of the Constitutional Court that prohibits abortion due to fetal malformation. The legal modification has once again triggered protests in the streets and a wave of criticism against the Government of Law and Justice (PiS) considering that the resolution, issued by a body dependent on the Executive, is contrary to the rule of law. The legal arguments of the sentence, issued on October 22, were published Wednesday night in the Law Magazine, equivalent to State official newsletter. The Government had delayed this latest procedure and put the measure on hold after the demonstrations last fall. The ban, which affects 97% of abortions practiced legally in the country and limits one of the most restrictive laws in the European Union, is also the umpteenth challenge of the PiS to the reproductive rights of women since it came to power in 2015.

“The Polish Government seems determined to abolish the rule of law and any semblance of a genuine justice system with highly politicized pseudo ‘verdicts’, persecution of judges and prosecutors and refusal to implement the rulings of the European Court of Justice [que ya ha tumbado alguna de las reformas del sistema de justicia implantadas por el PiS]”, he warned this Thursday through a statement the group of the European People’s Party (EPP) in the European Parliament, of which the main opposition group in Poland (Civic Platform) is part. The Constitutional resolution is “yet another example of the political takeover of the judiciary and the systemic collapse of the rule of law in Poland,” adds Sirpa Pietikäinen, member of the Commission on Women’s Rights of the European Parliament, in the statement. The MEP asks Brussels to consider the possibility of initiating an infringement procedure in relation to the Court’s rulings and their illegal composition, “which calls into question its ability to respect the Polish Constitution.”

A day earlier, Donald Tusk himself, president of the EPP, former leader of the European Council and former Polish Prime Minister (2007-2014), expressed on Twitter the need to “defend rights and dignity [de las mujeres] against the cynical fanaticism of power ”. In the same social network, the French Minister for European Affairs, Clement Beaune, assured this Thursday that Poland’s decision represents a “sad day that remembers how rights can regress if they are not defended”, although he concluded: “The struggle continues” .

Before this last amendment, the Polish Family Planning Law of 1993 was already among the most restrictive on the continent – only behind Malta, San Marino and Andorra, where abortion is not legal under any circumstances. The country will continue to allow the interruption of pregnancy when it is the product of rape or incest and when the life of the mother is in danger, but in 2019 these only represented 3% of the 1,110 practiced, according to official data. Poland becomes the only community club state to backtrack on legal access to abortion in recent history.

For the International Federation of Family Planning the announcement “is the result of the deliberate dismantling of the rule of law in Poland.” In a statement released this Thursday, he denounces that “the president and three of the magistrates of the Constitutional Court were illegally and politically appointed to direct the decisions of this crucial body”, so “the announcement cannot be considered a legal act.” The organization warns that the resolution “opens the door to new dangerous trials”, including the “dismantling of the protection for victims of domestic and gender violence offered by the Istanbul Convention.”

Throughout Wednesday, hours before the official publication of the measure, thousands of people gathered in Warsaw with flares, flags with rainbow colors – an emblem of the LGTB movement -, as well as banners with the inscriptions “This means the war ”or“ Free choice, not terror ”. According to the information collected by the France Presse news agency, the protest, which began outside the headquarters of the Constitutional Court, came to paralyze traffic. The protesters then made their way to the PiS headquarters. The marches took place in different cities of Poland. “We urge everyone to take to the streets […] Express your anger as you see fit, ”Marta Lempart, one of the leaders of the Women’s Strike movement, the main promoter of the protests in recent months, told the media.

The mobilizations take place in a context of strong restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, with 1,496,665 cases and 36,443 deaths. Since December, only the little ones attend class daily. This Thursday, the Minister of Health, Adam Niedzielski, in statements collected by Reuters, warned that the demonstrations of the previous day could cause “an increase in the number of infections.”

In this sense, the moment chosen for the entry into force of the measure is not trivial, believes political analyst Adam Traczyk. “Probably Jaroslaw Kazcynski (the president of PiS and current deputy prime minister) feels that now that it is winter and people are afraid of the pandemic, the best circumstances exist,” he said in an email. “The majority of Poles support the protests, even many PiS voters are not happy with the ruling,” he adds. Opinion polls have shown a certain decrease in the popularity of the party in recent months, falling from 30 to 40%, indicates Traczyk, who attributes it to certain errors in internal politics and the management of the coronavirus crisis. “Heating the debate with abortion is an attempt to further consolidate its grassroots and divert attention from the pandemic and possible economic problems. Also, if infections increase from the protests, he will blame the protesters. With no scheduled elections on the horizon until 2023, Kaczynski hopes the party will recover at the polls eventually. “