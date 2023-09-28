The Prosecutor General of Poland said that the rocket that fell in November belonged to Ukraine

The Prosecutor General and Minister of Justice of Poland, Zbigniew Zebro, confirmed that the rocket that fell on the country’s territory in November last year belonged to Ukraine. About it reports PAP agency.

According to him, the Polish prosecutor’s office, after an investigation, came to the conclusion that it was a Soviet-made missile launched from the territory of Ukraine.

Zebro added that Polish prosecutors had previously collaborated with the Ukrainian side on this issue and even traveled to Ukraine, but had not been in contact for “many months.”

On November 15, 2022, a rocket fell near the village of Przewodów, near the border with Ukraine. The shell hit the grain dryer. The Polish authorities then urgently convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

President Andrzej Duda later admitted that the fallen missile most likely belonged to the Ukrainian air defense system.