Poland once again defies the European Union. The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, criticized the “imperialism” of the community countries and called for “profound” reforms to combat it, especially with regard to the treatment that the EU dispenses to some of its member states, especially the most little ones. “The EU order does not sufficiently protect us against external imperialism. On the contrary. Its institutions and activities, which in themselves are not free from the temptation to dominate the weakest, are susceptible to infiltration by Russian imperialism », he stated emphatically.

The prime minister stressed in the German newspaper ‘Die Welt’ that “the war in Ukraine also revealed the truth about Europe. We are facing a formal democracy and a de facto oligarchy in which the strongest holds power. In this sense, he criticized that Germany and France have more power than the rest of the community countries. “In addition, the strong make mistakes and are not capable of accepting criticism from abroad,” emphasized Morawiecki, who demanded a “deep reform that puts the common good and equality at the forefront of the principles of the union,” because ” it is the Member States and not the EU institutions that must decide which direction and priorities to take.’ For this reason, he accused Brussels of exercising a kind of “imperialism”, which, like the Russian, must be “fighted”.

“Europe must put imperialist Russia in its place,” said Morawiecki, for whom the war in Ukraine has exposed those who did not want to recognize “the imperialist tendencies” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Now they must confront the demons of the 19th and 20th centuries: nationalism, colonialism and totalitarianism,” the prime minister said.

Clashes with Brussels



This is not the first time that Poland has challenged the EU. Morawiecki’s government, of the ultra-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) has confronted Brussels on numerous occasions over various issues, including the latest judicial reform and its media law, which, according to the European Commission, would put at risk the rule of law in Poland. In the same way, the leader of his party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, previously warned in a Polish media outlet that if they emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections scheduled for this year, Warsaw’s relationship with the EU would have to be restructured.

On the other hand, and as another poisoned dart towards Brussels, the former president of the European Council and now leader of the opposition in Poland, Donald Tusk, warned that the PiS leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, aims to get his country out of the EU. . “PiS’s words about cannonades and bombing of Brussels sound grotesque, but believe me, there is nothing to laugh about here,” he bellowed.