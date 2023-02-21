Warsaw will not lift the restriction until Minsk drops its restrictions on Polish trucks. After the verdict against a journalist critical of the government, Poland announced that it would expand its sanctions against Belarus.

Polen also closes its last open border crossing for trucks from Belarus on Tuesday evening. The restriction will only be lifted again when Belarus lifts its restrictions on Polish trucks, the Ministry of the Interior in Warsaw said on Monday.

After the first border crossing through Poland was closed, Belarus for its part restricted the entry options for Polish trucks. Since then, a line more than 40 kilometers long has formed at the Koroszczyn border crossing.

The dispute began on February 10, when Poland closed the Bobrowniki crossing to ensure the “security of the “country”.

Shortly before, the government-critical Polish-Belarusian journalist Andrzej Poczobut had been sentenced to eight years in prison in Belarus. After the verdict, Warsaw announced that it would expand its sanctions against Minsk.

Minsk is a close Moscow ally and a year ago allowed Russian troops to invade Ukraine through Belarusian territory.