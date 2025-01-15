Poland It is one of Ukraine’s main partners in the face of the Russian invasion, and at the same time it has become, therefore, a key scourge against Vladimir Putin. Thus, this Wednesday the Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, revealed that Russia would have planned “a series of terrorist attacks” against airlines around the world. “I can only confirm that Russia planned acts of aerial terror, not only against Poland, but against airlines from all over the world,” Tusk summarized precisely after a meeting with the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky.

In this sense, the New York Times reported days ago that the US intelligence services warned the White House that Russia was planning introducing incendiary devices on cargo planes bound for the United States. The White House, according Timeswarned the Kremlin to stop the operation. Tusk has now pointed out that the focus was not only the US, but also European countries, in a concern that has spread to all the Baltic countries and that has also been expressed, for example, by the Czech Government.

In this situation of tension, the Polish Prime Minister maintained after meeting with Zelensky that European countries have to increase their investment in Defense. “Let us take seriously our obligations as NATO countries. I am not saying that all Alliance countries should act like Polandbut other European countries must begin to compare themselves with us,” he stated, although he does not see the need to reach the 5% of GDP that Donald Trump demands as imperative.

“If European countries accept the challenge of increasing their defense spending, Washington’s perspective may change,” they assume in Warsaw, and they are not pessimistic about Trump’s return to the White House, contrary to what is thought in other capitals. “We have to agree with President Trump on one thing: no one will take care of our security for us“said the former president of the European Council.

Donald Tusk also believes that helping Ukraine is not only about the present, but also about the future. “Our decisions to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities now They are not an ‘ad hoc’ plan in reaction to Russian aggression; They are also a strategic action to defend our future security,” summarized one of the most important leaders right now in the EU, but at the same time he does not want to make big plans. “We will also do everything possible for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, but we know that it will not be easy,” he finished.