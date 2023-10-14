The almost 30 million Polish citizens with the right to vote are called to the polls this Sunday to elect their new chamber of deputies – the Sejm – and the senate, in general elections complemented by a referendum and marked by the rejection of the government’s ultra-conservative party Law and Justice (PiS) to the migration policy of the European Union (EU). The party led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, with his co-religionist Mateusz Morawiecki at the head of the government, has continuously exercised power in that partner country of the community bloc since 2015 and also controls the presidency through Andrzej Duda. The only opposition candidate with options to end this monolithic control is Donad Tusk, former president of the European Council and leader of the liberal Civic Platform (PO). Tusk was already head of the government in Warsaw between 2007 and 2014, the year he moved to Brussels. He now intends to regain the reins of his country, after eight consecutive years of harsh confrontation between PiS and community institutions.

The campaign came to an end on Friday after weeks of virulent attacks from the ranks of PiS towards Tusk, who is described as a puppet of Brussels and Berlin or even an agent of Moscow. They blame his period at the head of the government for having cut the Army’s contributions, in line with what, for Kaczynski and Morawiecki, was the line of fear and consent towards Vladimir Putin set by the then German Chancellor, Angela Merkel. For PiS, Tusk brings together the two historically most evil submissions to Poland’s interests – towards Russia and towards Germany. The war of aggression launched by Moscow on Ukraine reinforced for Warsaw all the apprehensions against Moscow and ratified Tusk’s “mistake”, in his eyes, regarding cuts in Defense.

Morawiecki’s government has embarked on a race against time to rearm the country, a pillar of NATO’s eastern flank, while at the same time becoming Kiev’s greatest ally among the EU countries. The line of unconditional solidarity towards Ukraine from Poland, the main country of entry to the community bloc for millions of Ukrainian refugees, was suddenly broken a few months ago, when Warsaw decided to ban grain imports from the neighboring country. That decision was followed by Morawiecki’s announcement to interrupt arms supplies to kyiv, although he later clarified that the measure would not affect the commitments already made. The explanation for this turn is the protests of the Polish countryside against the transit of grain through their territory that harms their interests. Ukrainian grain is strongly supported by the international community, which fought to unblock its exports through the Black Sea and promoted the alternative land route to accelerate them. The result is that these grains transit through Polish territory – and often end up in its domestic market – while the country’s farmers complain of unfair competition. The rural vote is fundamental for PiS, while Tusk’s PO has its fiefdoms in big cities, including Warsaw.

The turnaround regarding Ukraine has unleashed protests from President Volodymyr Zelensky, who feels disappointed by those he considered his best allies. But apart from this factor, what has really marked the campaign is the rejection of the relocation of asylum seekers and irregular immigration proposed by the EU. The Warsaw government had been announcing for months that it would reject what Kaczynski has called a “suicide plan” for his country, which since 2015 has been refusing to welcome migrants from the Middle East or Africa. He later built a wall on the 180-kilometer border with Belarus to stop the “hybrid war” launched by Aleksandr Lukashenko’s regime, which sent thousands of migrants towards Polish territory and the Baltic countries. The arrival of Ukrainian refugees – a majority of them, on their way to Germany or other EU countries – rehabilitated Poland, considered an anti-asylum country. But that initial generosity has also been faltering and now the PiS threatens cuts in the benefits they receive.

Morawiecki went through the EU summit in Grenada forming a bloc with the ultranationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Víktor Orbán and ensuring, probably together with other eastern countries, that they will not accept the EU plan. The government dominated by PiS, supported by other right-wing formations, has included in tomorrow’s election day a referendum with four questions – two of a social nature and two related to migration. The main one raises the rejection of the “forced relocation” that “the European bureaucracy” intends to impose and that would bring “thousands of irregular migrants from the Middle East and Africa” ​​to the country.

The PiS reached the end of the campaign with a five-point advantage over Tusk’s PO – 35% according to the latest polls compared to 30%, respectively. For weeks it was said that it could count on the support of the so-called Confederation, a party that brings together the radical far-right, pro-Russians, self-proclaimed libertarians and also a lot of young votes among those dissatisfied with the social aid that PiS distributes to impoverished families and peasants. . From the leadership of this party, which is predicted to have 8%, it has been assured that neither of the two main candidates will be supported, since they are going on their own.

European turn



Tusk is not only the hope of a European turn in a country that is accumulating files from Brussels – against its judicial reform, pressure on the media or harassment of LGTBI groups. It is also the same for millions of Poles, who since 2021 have been mobilizing against the practical ban on abortion imposed under the PiS administration. Poland, a country where more than 90% of the population is Catholic, was already the most restrictive country in the EU regarding abortion. Two years ago, one of the few possibilities that still existed to legally access it was eliminated, in the event of a serious malformation of the fetus being diagnosed. Tusk has committed to at least easing that law and returning it to “European” channels.

It is not clear that PiS will be able to build a majority with its current partners or with new post-electoral allies. Tusk, despite representing liberal policies that at the time did not contemplate aid to families later promoted by PiS, to achieve support from the left. Fifteen days before the elections he achieved a mass mobilization with the so-called “Million Hearts March”, which had the support of the leftist Lewica, a party that according to polls could obtain 10% of the votes.