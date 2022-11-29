The Argentine team will qualify for the round of 16 on the last date of the group zone. Opposite is Poland, which arrives undefeated, conceded no goals in the competition and will seek to leave Lionel Scaloni’s men empty-handed.
The Poles are a tough team and they can hurt the Albiceste. Next we will explain in detail what are the aspects to fear and what should players take into account to avoid catastrophe.
Logically the player to mark is Robert Lewandowskithe rival’s top star and who comes with confidence after scoring a goal in the last game. It was his first goal in World Cups and should serve as motivation. He probably finds himself very lonely at times, but he can deal damage with quick movements or air balls.
This is another possible advantage for Europeans. the argentinian team They do not have a very tall team and they could take advantage of that strength they have. Everything makes one imagine a game that is dominated by the South Americans, but they could take advantage of small scoring chances.
Another very important player is Szczesny, who comes at an excellent level and that he was responsible for not conceding goals. He had the pleasure of saving a penalty in the last game and he is doing an extraordinary job.
Pyotr Zelensky is the organizer of the game and the brain of the group led by Czeslaw Michniewicz. Who are the other players that can create danger? Milik is a striker who plays for Juventus and has a goal and Matty Cash also stands out on the right wing and with a lot of attacking passes. The Poles will seek to ruin Lionel Messi’s party and qualify for the round of 16. Will they be able to do it or will they be left empty handed?
