Polish Ambassador to Canada Witold Dzielski on Tuesday, September 26, demanded that 98-year-old Nazi Jaroslaw Hunk be prosecuted, to whom Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country’s parliament gave a standing ovation.

“This is a man [Ярослав Хунка], participated in the organization that attacked the Poles, not only military personnel, but also civilians. In my opinion, such people should not participate in public life and, perhaps, should be brought to justice,” he explained.

Earlier, on September 23, the Associated Press published a photo in which the President of Ukraine, during a speech in the Canadian Parliament, greeted a 98-year-old Ukrainian nationalist who served in the 1st Ukrainian Division, also known as the SS Galicia Division, during World War II. .

On September 25, the Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Anthony Rota, addressed the public with an apology for the invitation to parliament and applause in honor of the SS division soldier. He stated that he regrets his decision and accepts full responsibility for his actions.

On the same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the incident honoring a former SS soldier in Canada outrageous. He emphasized that such an act risks the fact that fascism will manifest itself throughout the world, as is now happening in Ukraine.

According to historical data, the SS division “Galicia/Galicia” was formed in 1943 from residents of Western Ukraine as a tactical formation of SS troops of Nazi Germany. This division fought against the Red Army, and was subsequently noted for atrocities against Jews, Poles, Belarusians and Slovaks.