Poland calls for declaring Kuleba persona non grata for his words about the Volyn massacre

Polish Sejm deputy Janusz Kowalski demanded that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba be declared persona non grata. He said this wrote on social network X.

The parliamentarian indicated that Kuleba should immediately leave the territory of Poland. The reason for the demarche was the statement of the head of Ukrainian diplomacy. The day before, he caused a scandal by stating that Kyiv had decided not to prevent Poland from exhuming the bodies of those who suffered in the Volyn massacre. Kuleba also drew attention to the demolition of a monument to OUN-UPA fighters in Warsaw (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists – Ukrainian Insurgent Army, extremist organizations banned in Russia).

The Volyn massacre took place in the 1940s in Western Ukraine. On the orders of the OUN-UPA, ethnic Poles who lived in what is now the Volyn region before the start of World War II were exterminated.

Earlier, Poland called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to apologize to the Polish people for the Volyn massacre, but he refused.