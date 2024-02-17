Ukraine's admission to the European Union will be a blow to Polish agriculture. This was stated by the former Prime Minister of the Republic Leszek Miller in an interview fact.

“Polish agriculture will receive a very painful, even fatal blow,” he said.

According to Miller, the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border is crazy. He added that it is good to help Kyiv with military equipment, but it is necessary to think about Polish agriculture.

The politician also expressed the opinion that Ukraine’s admission to the EU will provoke problems for the entire agriculture of Europe. Miller explained this by the fact that the average size of a farm in Poland is 11 hectares, while in Ukraine there are enterprises measuring 600, 700 and 800 thousand hectares. This makes it impossible to compete on equal terms, he added.

Polish carriers, and then farmers, began blocking automobile checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in early November last year. They demanded the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian carriers and limiting their number. Because of this, huge queues of trucks have accumulated at the border. Against the background of the border blockade, interruptions began in the delivery of certain types of goods to Ukraine.

On January 16 of this year, the Polish authorities managed to come to an agreement with the protesters and sign an agreement with them to end the blockade of border crossings on the border with Ukraine until March 1, but since February, Polish farmers have resumed blocking the border.

On February 12, protesting Polish farmers stopped three Ukrainian trucks loaded with grain on the border with Ukraine and dumped the contents onto the road. The incident occurred on the national highway leading to the border crossing at Dorohusk.

Later, on February 16, farmers blocked the last checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. Polish television noted that this was the last cargo checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border that was not blocked. About 1 thousand trucks stood in line at the checkpoint. Another 400 heavy vehicles are at the Medyka-Shegini crossing.