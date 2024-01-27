Polish General Komornitsky called the situation of the Ukrainian army critical

The Ukrainian army is in a critical situation due to the situation at the front. Polish General Leon Komornicki stated this in interview Onet portal.

According to him, the West is in a similar situation. “We cannot assume that the West feels comfortable. He is also responsible for what is happening there,” the general explained.

Komornitsky noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are currently deprived of an uninterrupted supply of equipment and ammunition and are experiencing a shortage of manpower. At the same time, he emphasized that the actions of Russian troops and the general situation on the front line are increasingly affecting the mood among the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, an article in The Times newspaper claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would exhaust its reserves of shells within a month if the United States did not begin supplying artillery ammunition. According to military historian Max Hastings, the Ukrainian authorities do not have a clear understanding of what will need to be done in such a situation.