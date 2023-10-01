Morawiecki called on Ukraine to be grateful to Poland for asylum for Ukrainians

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on Ukraine to be grateful that Poland has provided asylum for millions of Ukrainians. His words lead TASS.

“It was Poland that accepted several million Ukrainians under its roof. We helped the most at the moment when the Germans wanted to send 5,000 helmets to besieged Kyiv,” Morawiecki said. The prime minister also warned the Ukrainian side not to trust Germany, emphasizing that the Germans will always want to reach an understanding with Russia with the help of Central European states.

Earlier, the head of the International Policy Bureau of the Office of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, said on the radio station RFM FM that Poland will do without friendship with Ukraine and will not force Kyiv to build good relations. Przydacz also noted that Ukraine must understand that there is no need to allow a split, because “only the third player, Moscow, benefits from this.”