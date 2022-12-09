The Polish radical nationalist party ONR (Oboz Narodowo-Radykalny) has published an appeal to Polish President Andrzej Duda calling for a nationwide referendum on the return of Ukrainian Lvov to Poland.

A petition with this appeal appeared on the petition platform Change.org December 6.

The authors of the petition called on Duda to “hold a nationwide referendum on reunification with the historically Polish territories of Eastern Kresy, Galicia and Lvov as soon as possible.”

“The Poles, who suffer from the barbaric Ukrainians, want this historic decision to be made,” the petition reads.

On November 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the idea of ​​the Polish authorities to absorb the territories of Ukraine had not gone away. He noted that in the Russian Federation they are aware of the ideas of creating a so-called great state “from sea to sea”, that is, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, from some part of the political beau monde of Poland. As the Russian leader said, before the Second World War, “it was a fixed idea.”

On November 13, the leader of the Hungarian far-right forces, Laszlo Torotsky, hinted at the partition of Ukraine in his congratulations on Poland’s Independence Day. Torotsky posted congratulations on his Twitter profile and attached a 1939 photo of soldiers shaking hands on the Polish-Hungarian border formed after the Hungarian takeover of Transcarpathia. The picture was taken on the territory that became part of the Ukrainian SSR shortly after the end of the Great Patriotic War.

Prior to this, on October 30, the Polish edition Dziennik Polityczny published an article about the future fate of Ukraine under the heading “European hyenas have already begun to share carrion.” The publication was accompanied by a map of the remaining territory of the country after its partition by Poland and followed by Romania and Hungary. It was noted that Poland, which already has special rights there, prepared for the implementation of the plan for the division of Ukraine earlier than other European “applicants”.

Prior to this, Modern Diplomacy reported that the Polish government is preparing a springboard for the invasion and seizure of its “historical lands” in Western Ukraine.

On September 17, former Romanian Foreign Minister Andrei Marga said that Ukraine should return their territories to neighboring countries. According to him, Ukraine is within unnatural borders and must cede Transcarpathia to Hungary, Galicia to Poland, Bukovina to Romania, and Donbass and Crimea to Russia.

In March, the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ilya Kiva, presented a map of the division of the country, which was shown by the Polish TV channel TVP1. In the image, Poland includes the Ukrainian Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn, Rivne and Ternopil regions. Romania “annexed” the Chernivtsi region, and Hungary – Transcarpathia. Ukraine remains only the central and northern parts in its current composition.