The Polish government has blamed a “Russian-made missile” for the explosion caused this Tuesday (15) in the east of the country, near the border with Ukraine, which killed two people, and summoned the Russian ambassador in Warsaw. It is the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine that a missile has hit a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The artifact was launched against a grain farm in the town of Przewodów.

A spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the diplomat’s summons aims to obtain “detailed and immediate explanations” by confirming that “a Russian-made missile fell in the Lublin district, resulting in the death of two Polish citizens”.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman’s statement came after a meeting of the Polish government’s Security Council held in Warsaw, after which it was announced that the armed forces had been put on alert.

Confirmation of the Russian origin of the attack could trigger a dangerous escalation of the war in Europe. NATO ambassadors will meet in Brussels this Wednesday (16) to discuss the situation.

The attack on Polish soil came on the same day that Russia launched about 100 missiles into Ukraine, most of them at power infrastructure and other civilian targets, according to the Ukrainian military command. The capital Kiev and the cities of Lviv, Shebekino and Kharkiv were hardest hit.

Poland announces airspace reinforcement “together with allies”

The Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, announced a strengthening in the control of the country’s airspace “in an improved way together with the allies” and an increase in the preparation of the Armed Forces for combat.

Morawiecki also urged “all Poles to remain calm in the midst of this tragedy”, referring to the explosion of a “Russian-made” missile in Polish territory. “Let’s not allow ourselves to be manipulated, let’s be guided by moderation and prudence,” he said after an emergency government meeting.

At a news conference in Warsaw after an extraordinary meeting of the council of ministers, Morawiecki said that “experts” were working on the ground to collect information about the missile explosion in Przewodow, located a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

“We are working to determine the causes and everything that happened: our allies in other countries are also working with us on the scene of the tragedy”, he explained.

The prime minister indicated that the alert level of “selected units of the Armed Forces will be raised, with special emphasis on the control of airspace, which will be carried out in an improved way together with the allies”.

In addition, he confirmed that the government is considering invoking Article 4 of NATO, which stipulates that the Allies “shall consult each other when, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened “.

The prime minister urged compatriots to remain calm and warned against the proliferation of fake news, provocations and misinformation “which only benefit Russia”. “A situation of chaos can be created. We have to counter with unity, at this moment more than ever”, he emphasized.

The Prime Minister added that in the last few hours he had been in contact with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and with the French President, Emmanuel Macron.