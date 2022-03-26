Poland Biden in Warsaw: Putin unable to continue in power – White House says Biden demands no change of power

Joe Biden sent a message to Vladimir Putin: “Don’t imagine taking even an inch of soil in any NATO country.”

The United States president Joe Biden spoke on Saturday night in Warsaw, Poland.

Biden began by referring to the first Polish pope, John Paul II words at his inauguration in 1978.

“Don’t be afraid,” the pope said in his speech at the time.

More than ten years passed after John Paul II took office, and the Soviet Union disintegrated. Poland and other Eastern European countries were liberated, Biden said.

According to Biden, the break-up of the Soviet Union said that “the struggle between democracy and totalitarianism was over, the struggle between freedom and oppression was over”.

Biden then referred to the former U.S. Secretary of State in his speech Madeleine to Albright, who died this Wednesday. Albright was once born in Czechoslovakia, from which his family escaped during World War II.

Biden praised Albright, who tirelessly fought for democracy, freedom and justice.

“Every generation has to fight for democracy,” Biden said.

After that, Biden moved on to the present moment and uttered a message to the Ukrainians.

“We stand with you,” Biden said.

Biden referred to the Soviet tanks that flooded Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is, according to Biden, the same history of repression by the Soviet Union.

“Today, Russia is once again strangling democracy.”

Next, Biden began criticizing the Russian president Vladimir Putinia.

Putin claims he did not attack Ukraine. “It’s Vale,” Biden said.

According to Biden, Putin’s claim that the attack is intended to remove the Nazis from Ukraine is Vale. Biden mentioned that, in fact, the President of Ukraine Volodmyr Zelenskyi is a Jew whose father ‘s family was killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust.

“The argument is cynical, he is [Putin] know it. The claim is completely obscene, ”Biden said.

Biden in his speech he went through other of Putin’s lies and false arguments for the war in Ukraine. Putin’s talk of a NATO threat to Russia is in no way true, he said.

“NATO is a defensive organization, it has not threatened Russia. “

Biden pointed out that Putin repeatedly assured before the attack that he was not attacking Ukraine. Putin claimed that Russian troops are only training on the Ukrainian border.

But Russia attacked.

Biden said the West has responded to Putin’s attack and went through sanctions aimed at “hitting the Russian economy hard”.

Biden listed a variety of actions. He mentioned the freezing of funds of the Central Bank of Russia and the imposition of oligarchs on the sanctions list. The United States has stopped buying oil and gas from Russia. Hundreds of companies have left Russia.

Biden stressed that sanctions will hit Russia in the future to build its military machinery.

“All this is the fault of Vladimir Putin,” Biden underlined.

Biden praised how the West has united in support of Ukraine.

“The West is now stronger and more cohesive than it has ever been,” Biden said.

He mentioned that the United States has provided $ 1.35 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Biden sent a message to Vladimir Putin: “Don’t imagine taking even an inch of soil from any NATO country.”

Biden repeated what he had said earlier Saturday during his visit to Poland. He said that “the collective defense of NATO countries is a sacred commitment to the United States”. This is Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, which states that an attack on one NATO country is an attack on all of them.

Earlier on Saturday, Biden met people who had fled Ukraine in Warsaw.

In his speech, he began to describe his feelings at that meeting. Although there was no common language, he was still able to communicate with refugees.

Biden stressed that helping refugees is not only Poland’s responsibility. More than two million refugees have already arrived in Poland. “It’s a global task,” Biden said.

After that, Biden returned to Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine on February 24.

According to Biden, Vladimir Putin did not believe that the Ukrainians would fight against it. “He doesn’t have a strange knowledge of history,” Biden said.

In addition, Putin Biden said the West was fragmented. Here, too, Putin was wrong.

Next, Biden talked about how 200,000 Russians have already fled Russia, which is a “huge brain drain,” he said.

Biden told how there have been numerous times in Russia over the decades and there have been rigorous negotiations on various issues. In them he has met to speak directly. He then spoke directly to the Russian people.

“This is a message for you. If you can somehow hear this, ”Biden said. “You Russian people, you are not our enemies.”

In his speech, Biden made a clear division between Putin and the Russian people. He set out to describe the horrors that the Russian army is doing in Ukraine under Putin. It is killing civilians in Ukraine, firing missiles at hospitals, millions have been forced to flee their homes.

“This is not the operation of a large country like Russia.”

“Vladimir Putin’s actions have cut you off from the rest of the world. This is not what you really are. This is not a war your Russians should go through, ”Biden appealed to the Russians.

Biden went on to talk about how Europe should get rid of its energy dependence on Russia. He promised that the United States would do its best to help with this transition.

Biden concluded his speech. According to him, there is a long battle ahead.

“We need to be united today, tomorrow and beyond for decades to come,” Biden said.

“History shows that the darkest moments are followed by light.”

Biden referred to the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. “It was not because of the leaders, but because of the citizens. The power of ordinary people was what the Soviet Union could not stand. ”

Biden again addressed the Ukrainians. “You are stronger than one dictator,” he said.

At the end of the speech, Biden returned to the words of Pope John Paul II.

“Don’t be afraid, the dictator will not be able to take freedom. Light and hope still follow. “

He concluded by saying:

“Good creator, man [Putin] cannot stay in power. ”

Speech after that, a White House clerk clarified that Biden did not demand a change of power in his speech. Instead, the idea was that he could not use force in neighboring states.

According to The Washington Post, Biden’s statement that Putin cannot stay in power was not planned. It also surprised representatives of the U.S. administration.