Two helicopters of the Armed Forces of Belarus violated the airspace of Poland. This was announced by the defense minister of Warsaw, who issued a statement with details on the matter. “The border crossing took place in the Bialowieza region at a very low altitude, which made it difficult for radar systems to locate” the two aircraft. “For this reason, in the morning report, the operational command of the armed forces highlighted that the Polish radar system did not register any violations”.

Warsaw informed NATO about the episode, which contributes to further raising tensions. Poland has been closely monitoring Belarus’ actions since Minsk welcomed mercenaries from Wagner, Evgheny Prigozhin’s company that moved its base to the country led by President Aleksandr Lukashenko after the ‘near coup’ that took place in late June. with the march to Moscow halted about 200km from Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin.