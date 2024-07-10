Poland | Belarus claims that Poland has closed the border between the countries to trucks – Poland denies

Poland|According to Belarus, around 2,000 trucks are stuck at the border. According to Poland, the traffic at the border crossing has slowed down due to inspections due to the new sanctions.

Belarus customs authorities claimed on Wednesday that Poland had stopped allowing trucks from Belarus to enter Poland.

The trucks have entered Poland through one open border crossing. Goods from Russia and China have arrived in the EU region that way. Now, according to the Belarusian authorities, around 2,000 trucks are stuck at the border.

Poland denies that it has stopped allowing trucks to pass through. However, the movement of trucks at the border crossing has slowed down. According to the Polish authorities, the reason is the inspections resulting from the new sanctions.

Situation The border between Poland and Belarus has been tense for a long time. Western countries have accused the Belarusian government of sending migrants from outside Europe to Poland as part of hybrid warfare.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Cezary Tomczyk told the news agency Reuters this week, Poland intends to do everything possible to solve the refugee crisis smoldering on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Poland is said to be considering different options to resolve the situation. The country’s foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said earlier that it is also possible to completely close the border.