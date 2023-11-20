A few dozen protesters appeared before the Warsaw Parliament last Monday, when the deputies and senators elected in the elections on October 15 in Poland took office. Orderly and under the impassive gaze of the police, the activists began to dismantle the fences that the ultra-conservative Law and Justice Executive (PiS) had installed in 2016 against protests against its judicial reform. Later they did the same in the Constitutional Court. Szymon Holownia, the new president of the Sejm (lower house), then ordered the permanent removal of the sidewalk barrier. Thus began the legislature in which the country’s liberal forces seek to reestablish the rule of law and democratic values.

A month after the elections, Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s party is still “in a kind of state of shock”, as admitted by Artur Wroblewski, a politics professor and analyst, who ran on the PiS lists without winning a seat. The party was the force with the most votes, but did not achieve the necessary support to govern. In the opinion of the political scientist, because “he overheated the campaign and exaggerated his positions.” “If the party continues as before – very conservative, imposing anti-abortion rules, cooperating closely with the Church, trying to scare Muslim immigration, being extremely critical of the EU and obsessed with Germany – it will become extinct,” warns Wroblewski while smoking a hookah in a place in the skyscraper area of ​​Warsaw.

The eight years of ultra-conservative government have left a country founded on those ideas that Wroblewski outlines, with the help of two essential instruments: the judiciary and the public media. Parties led by conservative Donald Tusk took the first steps last week to dismantle the illiberal PiS system with the new parliamentary majority. When the mission to form a Government that the president, Andrzej Duda, has entrusted to the hitherto Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki fails, they will continue the work from the Executive, foreseeably in December.

Asked what the new Poland will be like, MP Andrzej Domanski, from Tusk’s center-right Civic Platform (PO) party, answered solemnly last week in the halls of the Sejm: “Poland took a 180-degree turn on October 15. We have returned to Europe from the road to Hungary.” The coalition agreement presented by the three liberal forces is an outline of the country they hope to build. A pro-European, law-abiding Poland with liberal democratic values ​​and constructive international relations.

Domanski, in the running to be Minister of Finance, advances some economic measures of the new Government, such as a “substantial” increase in teachers’ salaries, income tax reductions and a commitment to renewable energy. The new Government will focus on “restoring the rule of law and attracting foreign investment,” he says.

The document that includes the basic commitments of the Government also speaks of building “a modern nation”, but does not include social advances such as the legalization of abortion, rights of the LGTBI community such as marriage or adoption, or mentions of the rights of refugees. . “In our coalition there are conservative forces,” says the deputy, referring to the Third Way alliance, formed by Polska 2050 and the agrarian party PSL. As he remembers, more than 70% of the deputies used the religious formula when taking the oath of office.

The coalition’s progressive party, Left (Lewica), registered two laws on the first day of the legislature, one to legalize abortion until the 12th week, and another to decriminalize it. Deputy Katarzyna Kotula recognizes that the proposals have an uncertain future, first due to the rejection of Third Way, and secondly, due to Duda’s foreseeable veto. After the unprecedented mobilization of the female vote, key to the victory of the liberal bloc, the deputy assures that “many women are outraged” by the lack of agreement on abortion in the coalition. “I understand it [el enfado]. And I hope that other deputies understand it too and see that it is the easiest way for PiS to return to power,” he stated in the hall of a Parliament immersed in the frenzy of the beginning of the legislature.

“Control mechanisms”

Analyst and writer Aleksander Smolar warns that despite the “euphoria” over the victory that is felt in the liberal camp, the coalition has serious problems. “PiS has introduced many control mechanisms,” he explains, citing the most difficult to overcome: the president, the Constitutional Court — “grotesque and paralyzed” — and the Central Bank. “They can radically oppose any policy and try to destroy the parliamentary majority, which is heterogeneous and it remains to be seen how it resists the problems.”

Duda, who until he became president was a member of PiS, warned in the constituent session of the Sejm that he will try to “safeguard the achievements of the last eight years” and will not hesitate to veto legislative initiatives, especially if they limit his powers. The president is in charge of international relations, but he is also co-author of the judicial reform that pits Poland against the EU for attacking judicial independence, which has cost the country the blocking of 35.4 billion euros of the recovery plan for months.

In Poland there is an intense debate about how to undo PiS control of institutions such as the Constitutional Court and the National Council of the Judiciary. There are those who advocate radical solutions to end situations derived from decisions considered illegal. Others advocate going slowly, scrupulously respecting the Constitution, and in the worst case, waiting for Duda’s mandate to expire in mid-2025. Meanwhile, the Sejm is taking steps, although for now merely symbolic, such as the election last Tuesday of four liberal deputies to replace those of PiS in the National Council of the Judiciary. The body, considered illegitimate by the main judges’ organisations, is made up mainly of magistrates elected by PiS’s former parliamentary majority (15 of its 25 members).

The new Government will also address the situation of the public media. Marcin Antosiewicz, a journalist and political scientist who worked for more than 15 years in public radio and television, remembers that PiS injected millions of zlotys into its budget, and took control to turn them “into propaganda machines.” “There has to be a review of individual responsibilities and all those who made decisions and favored propaganda have to leave,” says Antosiewicz in the cafeteria of Vistula University, where he is a professor.

The journalist left his position as a correspondent in Berlin when they tried to force him to establish a link that did not exist between the perpetrator of an attack in Munich in 2016 and the refugee crisis of that time. He now waits expectantly for the new Government to “quickly” address the direction of the media, because “it is where all the problems begin.” There are several formulas to do it, although some raise legal doubts. He would love to return to television, but first he wants to see “how the new managers understand the media.” Tusk, he recalls, is also a liberal economically and “has raised the populist dilemma of choosing between financing the media or cancer treatments.”

While politicians and experts study how to build the new Poland, on the street voters from the right and the extreme right, like Radek Rokita, a 51-year-old hospitality worker who voted for Confederation, fear that with the change of Government “a regression occurs in the laws, in the economy and in the relationships between people.” María Anna, a 23-year-old florist, has contained hope: “I think the country will be better, but we will see,” she says while she cuts the stems of the roses, trusting that the abortion law will improve despite the president. Engineer Brygida Kowalska, 32, believes that for ordinary people, “everything will stay the same.” “The mentality of the people remains the same,” she adds before getting on a tram.

At six in the afternoon on the first day of the legislature, there were only two activists left in front of Parliament. “I voted for abortion, now it’s their turn,” said an angry Katarzyna Magyszro, a 32-year-old animation director, who was there to remind the deputies. Her 22-year-old partner, Adam Naceur Ferdjani, an NGO worker, celebrated the dismantling of the fence, “a symbol of the separation between power and the people,” although he predicted mobilizations to demand social progress. “But at least they are willing to listen,” the young man acknowledged about the liberal parties that he hopes will rebuild the Polish rule of law, while a few meters away a couple took a selfie on the newly recovered sidewalk.

