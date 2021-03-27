The Polish authorities have begun to punish ships that, in their opinion, are involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Deputy Minister of Maritime Economy of Poland Grzegorz Witkowski noted that the facilities belong to the ship owner from Germany. This is reported by the Polish edition of BiznesAlert.

The authorities decided to impose sanctions against two vessels Krebs Geo and Krebs Jet, which are registered with the Maritime Chamber of the city of Gdansk. Their registration began to be removed from the flag of Poland. The deputy minister explained the decision by the fact that the country does not want to have any relation to the named objects.

“We are not interested in what they transport and what they do as long as it does not threaten the economic interests of our country. These two vessels have recently stepped up their work on the Nord Stream 2 project. As of Friday, these two ships should not appear in our waters. Otherwise, we reserve the right to detain them for verification, ”Vitkovsky said.

Earlier in March, Polish Ambassador to Berlin Andrzej Przylembski spoke about Warsaw’s concerns over the construction of Nord Stream 2. The Polish side considered that the gas pipeline could allow Russia to modernize the army with the money that Europe “provides”. Przylembski called on Germany to weaken Moscow and declared his readiness to fight Russia if necessary.