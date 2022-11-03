Polish soldiers have begun to build a long barbed wire fence on Poland’s border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad in the Suwalki gap region. The Warsaw government fears that illegal immigration may come from this border, as happened on the border with Belarus in 2021. “We know that Belarusian actions were inspired by Russia, to destabilize us at our border and to try to create an immigration channel. illegal that would flood Europe, “said Polish Interior Minister Kaminski. “We do not rule out – and we are better safe than sorry – that similar scenarios can also be implemented on this border,” he added. The barbed wire fence will be electrified at high voltage.



