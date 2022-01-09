Federal president Kulesza is convinced by the project presented to him by the former blue defender. The uncertainty concerns the playoffs for the World Cup: he would have very little time to prepare the team

A trip to Poland to hear and respond to the invitation of the new president of the Polish football association, Cezary Kulesza. Fabio Cannavaro had left for Warsaw with this intention, but when he met the manager yesterday afternoon, he realized that he had an interlocutor in front of him who did not carry out a survey among various technicians but is absolutely determined to carry the Golden Ball and champion. of the 2006 world to lead the Polish national team, after the departure of the Portuguese Paulo Sousa who preferred to terminate his contract to go to coach Flamengo in Brazil.

Feeling – This is what happened between the two because Fabio, who by nature is a perfectionist, also presented himself with a very precise program on how he would manage the group and coach a national team that is potentially among the best in Europe but often is not lived up to its potential. An ambitious, complex program that also involves the youth representatives. A project that Kulesza liked very much, who said he was immediately ready to sign a three-year contract until the European Championship of 2024. An important offer, beyond the economic aspect (about 2 million net per year ), which would clearly give a precise imprint to Cannavaro’s career as a coach, who had already had an offer from Iran as well. In his plans, once he left China (where, among other things, he had an interregnum as a coach for two games), there is to coach in Europe but a club rather than a national team.

pros and cons – As mentioned, the Neapolitan coach did not arrive unprepared and before leaving he had in turn made a general survey of the most important Polish players, to evaluate their satisfaction. Among these the Bayern Munich center forward Robert Lewandowski who said he was enthusiastic about the choice, a positive attitude that has already leaked in the federation, on the name of Cannavaro, and this prompted Kulesza to press the coach to accept the proposal to be new coach But Fabio also reflects on the fact that in March there will be the playoffs for the World Cup, where Poland will first face Russia in Moscow and, in case of passage, the winner of Sweden-Czech Republic, always away. So an uphill qualification, to be earned with two away wins. Difficult but not impossible. Before those challenges, the new coach would only have the team available for a few days. And this is what slows down the coach a lot. Because he is ambitious and the fact of not having time to prepare for such important challenges leaves him perplexed.

Application – Pirlo Cannavaro promised an answer today to the top Polish manager. If he were to say no, Andrea Pirlo’s candidacy as Poland coach, fresh from the double-sided year at Juventus, would rise a lot. There hasn’t been an official contact yet, but this would happen within a few days if Cannavaro renounced this possibility. Proof that Italian football, however, expresses excellence in the technical sector, at the forefront of preparation.

January 9

