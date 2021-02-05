Shimon Kardashch, an expert at the Polish Center for Eastern Studies, assessed the chances of stopping the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. He expressed his opinion in an interview with Interia, reports RIA News…

“I cannot say with absolute certainty that Nord Stream 2 will be completed, but my intuitive forecast is unchanged – everything is heading towards the completion of the project,” Kardashch said. According to him, German political and business circles are increasingly expressing their commitment to the project.

The specialist also expressed the opinion that the delay in the completion of the project is not a big problem for Russia, since it has a transit agreement with Ukraine until 2024 and alternative routes for gas supplies. At the same time, he recognized the effectiveness of American sanctions, but urged not to overestimate them.

“What else needs to happen for Germany to change its position? I really don’t know, since after all these turns the project is still viable, ”the expert concluded.

Earlier, German political scientist Alexander Rahr spoke about the struggle of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to complete the construction of the Russian gas pipeline. In his opinion, the gas pipeline will be completed, Germany and Russia will be able to save face, but “new tests and battles” await ahead.

On January 19, the United States, for the first time, implemented a sanctions threat against the companies involved in the construction of the Russian gas pipeline. The barge Fortuna and its Russian owner were hit. Against this background, Gazprom admitted for the first time that construction could be postponed indefinitely or even under exceptional circumstances stopped forever.