The president of Poland, Andrzej doubtshe has officially asked the United States to establish US nuclear weapons in Polish territory to deterring a possible Russian aggression. After the Warsaw Government insisted before the Biden administration with its parking requests … American, doubt has now formulated this proposal to Keith Kelloggspecial envoy of the president of the United States for Ukraine and Russia.

“NATO borders moved east in 1999, and 26 years later, NATO infrastructure should also move east, for me it is obvious,” he argued in an interview. This argument indirectly signs the Russian thesis, which justifies the invasion of Ukraine by the supposed extension of NATO to the east, in which a threat contemplates.

Doubt adds that the situation “would be safer if weapons were already here”, indirectly referring to Poland presented a similar proposal in 2022 that Washington then rejected, claiming that it would take too long. »Americans have their interests in Poland and I want them to feel […] They are also interested in guaranteeing our security, “has suggested a mutual interest.

«If our allies [de la OTAN] They decide to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland as part of the nuclear exchange to strengthen the safety of the NATO eastern flank, we are ready to do so, ”he insisted on statements to the Polish Middle FACT, without specifying if he is referring to new nuclear weapons from the United States or units parked in other European countries and that would be displaced to Poland.

The US agreements on the nuclear exchange foresee the parking and storage of a nuclear arsenal in Europe, which allows states that do not have their own nuclear weapons the deployment of American nuclear weapons in their territory, as well as participate in planning and exercises.

Although there is no official confirmation, there are currently US nuclear weapons deployed in the military bases of Kleine Brogel in Belgium, Büchel in Germany, Aviano and Ghedi-Torre in Italy, Volkel in the Netherlands and Inçirlik in Turkey.

The decision to add this list to Poland is only in the hands of the United States, but doubts that Putin continues the militarization of the neighboring Kaliningrad region and has already transferred Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus in 2023, closer to the Polish border, which makes the situation more dangerous.

The statements of the President of Poland are otherwise plagued by praise to the controversial US president and his initiative for peace negotiations for Ukraine. “In my opinion, it is not true that President Trump is only friendly and careful with Russia,” Trump apologizes, and notes that “no politician has ever been so close to the end of war.” The praise of the Polish president get so far that he even rebukes Radosław Sikorskithe Polish Foreign Minister, for his angry response to the accusations of Elon Musk On the closure of Starlink. Sikorski referred to Musk as a “little man” that “should be silent.”

In his proposal, Obvia doubt that Russia would perceive the location of US nuclear weapons in Poland as a clear aggression by the West. During the Cold War, Soviet atomic bombs were located in Poland and Putin understands this country as part of the Moscow natural influence area.

A purchase of multimillionaire weapons

The Polish president hints, with his request, that the enormous rearmament efforts that his country is doing, with an expense in defense that reaches 5% of GDP, It will not be enough at the moment in which Russia attack.

Protecting the NATO eastern flank, Poland is about to make a multimillion -dollar weapons purchase: 180 South Korea tanks that could redefine the country’s military direction worth 6,000 million dollars. This purchase follows another signed in 2022. The first contract, valued at 12.4 billion dollars, also included 180 K2 tanks, 212 K-9 or 48 Light attack aircraft FA-50. Previously, Poland has acquired advanced military teams such as Himars systems, developed in the United States.

With the living memory of having suffered in the past to his eastern neighbor, Polish public opinion is possibly, together with the Baltic, the most likely to strengthen his defense against any moscow temptation to take harassment actions and this month has reported the prime minister DONAND TUSK to the Parliament that is arranged to withdraw Poland from international conventions that limit the use of cluster bombs and antipersonnel mines, of which the main powers promised to deny due to their high destructive potential, the Otawa Convention and the Dublin Convention.