MWith searches, arrests and appeals to the State Court, the Polish authorities have taken action against representatives of the opposition and the President of the Central Bank. All cases involve investigations into suspected crimes in office. On Tuesday, agents from the domestic secret service ABW gained access to the home of Zbigniew Ziobro, who until the fall was Minister of Justice for the right-wing PiS party and the architect of the controversial judicial reforms; There were further searches on Wednesday.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

At the same time, 191 MPs from the ruling center-left coalition signed a motion with which they want to ensure that Adam Glapiński, who has been in office since 2016 and is close to the PiS, is brought before a state court for violating the law and the constitution. If the application is successful, it would be the first case since 2006 that the court, known in Poland as the “State Tribunal,” takes action.