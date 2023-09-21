Poland will not send more weapons to Ukraine. This was announced this morning by the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, who justified the measure by assuring that the country will now focus on strengthening and modernizing its own Army. These statements came shortly after the Polish Government summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the dispute over grain exports from this country, which is raising tensions between the two regions and cracking the continent’s unity in support for Kiev.

«We are no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine. Now we are equipping Poland with more modern weapons,” Morawiecki simply said in an interview with the Polish media Polstat. Although Warsaw no longer sends weapons, the Rzeszow supply center, which serves as a link to supply equipment to the Ukrainian Army, will continue to operate.

Since the start of the war, Poland has been one of kyiv’s staunchest allies. It has welcomed nearly a million Ukrainian refugees and has been one of the countries that has defended a tough line against the Kremlin, through European sanctions. However, the first cracks in that support began to be evident in April, with Warsaw, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia vetoing Ukrainian grain.

The four countries banned the entry of cereal and other agricultural products from Ukraine due to the consequences it had for local farmers. The Hungarian Minister of Agriculture, István Nagy, then assured that the country used methods that allow enormous production at “extremely low” prices, not used in the European Union (EU), which causes “great harm” to farmers in the country. country. Initially, the European Commission described the veto of these four countries as “unacceptable”, but shortly afterwards it backed down and offered 100 million in aid to mitigate the impact of these imports on the local economy. Despite everything, last Friday Brussels announced the end of these grain restrictions, ensuring that the distortions they caused in these countries had disappeared.

The dispute, however, has escalated. Several days ago, Ukrainian authorities denounced Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Furthermore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized in his speech to the UN the “apparent solidarity” of certain countries that “make deals under the table with Russia.” And these words could have triggered the end of Poland’s arms delivery.