The Polish Prime Minister stated on Wednesday that His country will not supply more weapons to Ukraine, after its government “urgently” summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to protest against President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statements at the UN.

“We will not supply any weapons to Ukraine, because we arm ourselves with the most modern weapons,” declared Mateusz Morawiecki when answering a question from a private television journalist. Polsat News on whether Poland would support Ukraine on a military and humanitarian level despite the grain conflict.

The prime minister did not say when Poland, one of Ukraine’s main weapons suppliers, stopped supplying them or whether this was linked to the grain conflict.

“We are mainly concentrating on the modernization and rapid arming of the Polish army, so that it becomes one of the most powerful land armies in Europe and this in a very short term,” he explained.

He also specified that The military center located in the city of Rzeszow (southeast), through which Western material passes to Ukraine, operates normally.

Previously, Poland had “urgently” summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to protest against Zelensky’s statements at the UN.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Photo: FRANCISCO SECO / AFP

He said on Tuesday that “some countries feign solidarity [con Ucrania] indirectly supporting Russia.”

The Polish Deputy Foreign Minister, who received the Ukrainian diplomat, denounced a “false (…) and particularly unjustified thesis regarding Poland, which has supported Ukraine since the first days of the war,” according to the ministry statement. .

Tensions between Warsaw and kyiv are due to a conflict over trade in Ukrainian grain, the import of which has been banned in Poland to protect the interests of its farmers.

The dispute worsened in recent days.

On Friday, the European Union announced that it was ending the ban on the import of Ukrainian cereals decreed in May by five states of the bloc (Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania) due to the distortions it caused in their local markets.

Poland and Hungary challenged the decision and imposed unilateral embargoes, to which kyiv responded by announcing a future appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Morawiecki warned that he would expand the list of banned Ukrainian products if kyiv escalates the conflict over grains.

Ukrainian diplomacy urged Poland to “put emotion aside” and adopt a “constructive” approach to this dispute.

AFP