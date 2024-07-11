Poland announces ‘creative ideas’ for shortening Hungary’s EU presidency
The European Union (EU) has come up with “creative ideas” to shorten Hungary’s presidency of the union, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said, as quoted by PolsatNews.
He noted that such ideas exist and continue to appear, but the diplomat refused to disclose them.
On July 1, Hungary began its six-month presidency of the EU Council. It is noted that Budapest took over the presidency of the EU Council amid serious disagreements with the EU leadership on some issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and migration.
Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the idea of starting negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. He noted that he does not support the accession process, but will not block it.
