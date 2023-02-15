Poland is investing in the arms industry, as a response to the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

And the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, announced today, Wednesday, that the European country will provide the “Huta Stalowa Vola” company with the equivalent of about 125 million euros for recapitalization.

It is noteworthy that this is only the first tranche of investments, in the presence of other subsequent sums estimated at hundreds of millions of euros. “We are creating new and huge productive potential in our country,” said the conservative nationalist politician.

It is worth noting that Huta Stalowa Vola, located in southeastern Poland, is mainly state-owned. The industrial complex, which includes a steel mill, was established before World War II.