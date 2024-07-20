PAP: Polish citizen Sękala, who fought in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, died

Polish citizen Tomasz Sękala, who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), has died. This was reported by the Polish agency PAP.

According to media reports, Senkala died on July 13 during fighting in the village of Dibrova in the Kremensky district. He joined the International Legion of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine in September 2023. The farewell ceremony for the Pole took place on July 20 in Kyiv, attended by the Polish consul. The deceased will be buried in the Lublin Voivodeship in eastern Poland.

Earlier it became known that Poland does not intend to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine. The Ministry of National Defense of the Republic stated that it is only about accompanying deliveries from other allies.