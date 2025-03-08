Poland announces a massive military training for young men

The Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, has advanced a project on Friday to provide military training to all Polish men in a massive way. In addition, he announced that Poland will retire from international conventions that limit the use of cluster pumps and antipersonnel mines.

In a speech focused on defense and security, Tusk has announced a plan to implement the massive military training “on a large scale for all adult men in Poland”, although he has not explicitly said that this training was to be mandatory.

“We want to have a model ready for the end of the year,” Tusk explained. The objective is “every adult man in Poland is trained in case of war.” “Women too, but already know, war remains to a greater extent mastery of men,” he added.

Tusk has underlined the urgency of this measure by pointing out the size of the armies involved in the conflict in Ukraine and has referred to the need to have in Poland an army of half a million troops, including the reservists, compared to the 290,000 today.

The prime minister has compared that figure with the approximately 800,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 1.3 million Russian soldiers, which in his opinion makes it necessary to ensure that even those who do not get ready in the army can be “valuable” in case of conflict.

They retire from the Ottawa Convention

In addition, Tusk has confirmed that he has asked the Ministry of Defense to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and, possibly, of the Dublin Convention, which prohibit the use, storage, production and transfer of antipersonne mines and cluster pumps, respectively. The Polish Prime Minister has justified this decision referring to the need for Poland to take advantage of “all available options” to strengthen his defense, in the current context.

“We will not look at anyone, we will not fear anyone’s criticism. Everything that contributes to increase Poland’s defense will be implemented and used, ”he emphasized the forecast of the international controversy that this decision can generate.

Proposal for a “Weapons Bank”

In his speech, Tusk has also addressed the need for greater integration and European defensive capacity, and has mentioned that Poland has presented at the European Union level (EU) the idea of ​​creating a so -called “Bank of Arms” to invest in defense, similar to the European Investment Bank.

Although he has recognized that “the proposal has not yet been accepted,” he says that European partners “are thinking about it.”

The Polish Prime Minister has emphasized that these measures are justified because Poland faces “a very serious career, a security career, not a career towards war.” On the other hand, he commented that the turn in American foreign policy under the presidency of Donald Trump forces “quick measures”