The Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, announced this Friday before the SEJM – Parliament – a government plan to offer large -scale military training to all adult Polish citizens in order to increase the ranks of the armed forces to half a million troops.

“Work is being done to prepare a large -scale military training for all adult men in Poland,” said Tusk, who is confident that the plan will be ready by the end of 2025 and thus can be “trained in case of war.”

The objective is to be able to have a “reservation” that “is really comparable and adequate in the face of possible threats.” It is an “intensive training that will make those who do not join the army into full -law soldiers and with full capacity during the conflict,” he explained.

“We talk about the need to have an army of half a million men in Poland, including the reservists,” has proposed Tusk, who has not specified whether the plan implies the return to the mandatory military service, according to the Official Polish Agency PAP.









“Every healthy man in Poland should want to train to defend the country if necessary,” said Prime Minister, who has assured that there are “several models” to encourage recruitment to ranks, such as the Swiss, in which “incentives” are offered to those who decide to enlist.

“We will be ready with this model in the coming weeks,” said Tusk, that although he recognizes that he will have to encourage money, he hopes that over time he becomes “a custom, a tradition.”

In relation to the presence of more women in the Armed Forces, Tusk has said that although the doors do not close, “war remains mostly a domain of men.”

“Ukraine shows that in the front they are as heroic and useful as men, but war is more associated with men due to their physical conditions, but of course, it will be open to both sexes,” he said.

Also, Tusk has informed Parliament its predisposition to take Poland from the Ottawa convention, which restricts the use of antipersonnery mines, and “perhaps” also that of Dublin, which prohibits the use of cluster pumps.

Access to nuclear weapons

At another time in his speech before Parliament, the Polish Prime Minister has been willing to accept the proposal of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, to use France’s nuclear capabilities to defend European allies and has confirmed that they are already in “serious conversations” in that sense.

“We must be aware that Poland must reach the most modern capabilities also in relation to nuclear weapons and modern unconventional weapons,” said Tusk, who has clarified that it is “a security career,” and not an “armament.”

Tusk has not specified what it refers to nuclear capabilities, but Poland, since the 60s, is one of the countries whose signature is present in the Nuclear Non -Proliferation Treaty, committing not to seek or acquire atomic weapons.