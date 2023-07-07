Polish Armed Forces announced the transfer of a thousand soldiers and 200 pieces of equipment to the border with Belarus

The Armed Forces (AF) of Poland began the transfer of thousands of military personnel and 200 pieces of equipment to the border with Belarus in the Podlaskie Voivodeship. This was reported by the 12th mechanized brigade of the country on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“We are strengthening our presence in the east of Poland. (…) A thousand soldiers and almost 200 pieces of equipment from the 12th Mechanized Brigade and the 17th Mechanized Brigade will move to the east of Poland,” the statement said.

It is specified that on Saturday, July 8, heavy movement of military convoys on the roads in the northern, central and eastern parts of the state is expected. According to the statement, the purpose of these actions is the training presence of ground forces, as well as a demonstration of the ability to immediately respond to attempts to destabilize the situation near the borders.

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that Lithuania and Poland are developing a plan for joint military exercises. As part of the training maneuvers, the defense of the Suwalki corridor (a section of the border adjacent to the Kaliningrad region of Russia and the Grodno region of Belarus) will be worked out.