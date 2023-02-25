Polish oil and gas company Orlen announced the cessation of oil supplies from Russia

The head of the Polish oil and gas company Orlen, Daniel Obaitek, announced the suspension of Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Poland. About this he wrote on Twitter.

“Russia stopped oil supplies to Poland, for which we were fully prepared. Only 10 percent of raw materials came to us from Russia, and we will replace it with oil from other sources. This is the result of the diversification that we have carried out over the past few years,” Obaitek wrote.

He addedthat more detailed information on oil supplies to the country will be made public on Tuesday, February 28, at a conference on development projects.

In December 2022, it was reported that Orlen intends to refuse to renew the contract for oil supplies from Russia. “Orlen will not renew the long-term contract, which expires in January 2023. The only valid contract for the supply of Russian oil in 2023 will cease to be valid at the time of the imposition of sanctions, which we are ready for, ”the company spokeswoman explained then.