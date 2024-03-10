Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski announced the sending of NATO troops to Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that some NATO countries have already sent their military to Ukraine. He announced this during a conference on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the state’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance, his speech was broadcast by YouTube-channel Janusz Jaskółka.

“Unlike other politicians, I will not list these countries,” Sikorsky added.

Earlier, the diplomat stressed that sending military personnel from Western countries to the territory of Ukraine cannot be considered unrealistic. He also noted that the words of French President Emmanuel Macron about NATO troops in Ukraine are useful in that they put pressure on Russia.