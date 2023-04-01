Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki said that Kyiv ordered 100 Rosomak armored personnel carriers from Warsaw

Kyiv ordered 100 Rosomak armored personnel carriers from Warsaw. This was announced on Saturday, April 1, by Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, reports RIA News.

“Yesterday I received an order for 100 Rosomaks from Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal,” the Polish prime minister said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side will be able to pay for the supply of military vehicles using the funds it receives from the United States. In addition, European states will transfer part of the funds as payment to Poland.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that NATO countries would send two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks and four battalions of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, but no more than planned. He also stressed that he could not make a decision to send the last tanks to Kyiv, as there are reserves that cannot be spent.