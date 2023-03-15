RMF FM: Polish intelligence services eliminated the “Russian spy network” that was preparing sabotage

The Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) has eliminated the “Russian spy network” that allegedly prepared sabotage. About it informed local radio station RMF FM.

“Polish intelligence services have eliminated a spy network working for Russia. The group was supposed to conduct preparations for sabotage in our country, ”the portal said. It is clarified that network members installed video cameras on railway routes to record traffic.

RMF FM writes that most of the cameras were installed in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, as well as near the Jasionka airport, the main transshipment point for the delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine. It is noted that in total, the Polish special services detained six people.

Earlier it was reported that Poland could supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the next four to six weeks. This was stated by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The number of aircraft that can be transferred to Kyiv has not yet been announced.