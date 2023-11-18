Polish General Patzek: Ukraine is in a difficult situation

Ukraine finds itself in a difficult situation due to the current situation at the front and difficulties in obtaining assistance from allies. This was stated by retired Polish Major General Boguslaw Patsek, reports radio TOK FM.

The situation at the front has worsened for Ukraine due to the change in the allies’ focus on helping Israel, the Polish military officer believes. “Aid in the form of weapons that were supposed to be transferred to Ukraine ends up in Israel,” he stated.

The general also noted that weather conditions are becoming less and less suitable for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, Moscow does not need to take radical steps, since time is on Russia’s side in the conflict in Ukraine.

“On the Russian side, no one is in a hurry. The Russians will want to resolve it either in winter or next year,” General Patsek believes.

Earlier, the reason for limiting Kyiv’s funding by Western countries was stated by former adviser to Leonid Kuchma, political scientist Oleg Soskin. According to him, Vladimir Zelensky was informed about the reduction in the volume of Western assistance due to the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The political scientist suggested that Western countries made it clear to him that support would soon cease, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not able to achieve any success. Ukraine will soon lose territories that are important to it, Soskin is sure.