Prime Minister Tusk: Poland will demand the mobilization of the whole world to help Ukraine

Poland will demand the full mobilization of the resources of the entire free world to help Ukraine. The new current Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, stated this during his keynote speech, reports Reuters.

According to him, “Ukraine will be able to win the conflict with Russia only with the combined efforts of the entire Western free world,” calling on the EU to increase spending on defense and financial assistance to Kyiv.

Earlier it became known that ex-Prime Minister, former head of the European Council and leader of the Polish opposition Donald Tusk was elected as the new Prime Minister of Poland. Parliamentary elections in Poland took place in November, but the transfer of power to the winning parties was delayed. On December 11, the lower house of the Polish parliament (Sejm) voted for Tusk's appointment with a margin of 47 votes (248 deputies for and 201 against).